Deputy prime minister has supported an initiative to return children with disabilities from specialized boarding schools to families.

Presided over by Deputy Prime Minister Azim Ibrohim, a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Health Care and Social Protection Matters took place in Dushanbe yesterday to review the progress of implementation of the program of state guarantees of rendering sanitary-and-medical aid to the population and the national program of support for people with disabilities designed for 2017-2020, a source in the Tajik government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Speaking at the meeting, Ibrohim reportedly noted that the issues of health care and social protection of the population were priorities of the government’s social policy.

It was noted that the return of children with disabilities from specialized boarding schools to families was showing an upward trend in the country. The deputy prime minister said that that trend should be supported.

Ibrohim also ordered the Dushanbe prosthetic-and-orthopedic plant to improve quality of its products and increase manufacturing output, the source added.