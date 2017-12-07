Two persons were killed and three others injured on December 6 as a car and a truck collided in the Shahriston district Tunnel, Sughd province.

According to the Interior Ministry’s website, the accident took place in Shahriston Tunnel in the evening. Opel-Astra, driven by a 49-year-old resident of the Ayni district Shamsimalik Umarov, collided with a truck. The truck was reportedly parked on the wayside in the tunnel for repairing.

As a result of the collision, two passengers of Opel-Astra died on the spot, while the driver and two other passengers sustained various injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The 5,253-meter Shahriston Tunnel is part the Dushanbe-Khujand-Chanak highway rehabilitation project. The tunnel was constructed with help of specialists from China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC). A total budget for construction of the Shahriston Tunnel is US$51.7 million. It was officially opened for traffic on October 27, 2012.