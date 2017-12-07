Tajikistan has established diplomatic relations with the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, a ceremony of signing of a joint statement on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas was held in New York on December 5.

The document was inked by Mr. Mahmadamin Mahmadaminov, Tajikistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Mrs. Sheila Carey, Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the United Nations.

The Bahamas, known officially as the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is an archipelagic state within the Lucayan Archipelago. It consists of more than 700 islands, cays, and islets in the Atlantic Ocean.

By the terms of GDP per capita, the Bahamas is one of the richest countries in the Americas. The Bahamas relies on tourism to generate most of its economic activity. Tourism as an industry not only accounts for over 60% of the Bahamian GDP, but provides jobs for more than half the country's workforce. After tourism, the next most important economic sector is banking and international financial services, accounting for some 15% of GDP. Agriculture is the third largest sector of the Bahamian economy, representing 5–7% of total GDP. An estimated 80% of the Bahamian food supply is imported. Major crops include onions, okra, tomatoes, oranges, grapefruit, cucumbers, sugar cane, lemons, limes, and sweet potatoes.