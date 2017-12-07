Deputies of the Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower chamber of parliament) today unanimously endorsed amendments proposed by the government to the country’s Penal Code.

Presenting the bill to lawmakers, the Deputy Interior Minister Abdullo Navjuvanov, in particular, noted that the amendments proposed to the Penal Code of Tajikistan concern the fire safety problems.

The Tajik Penal Code will criminalize violation of fire safety requirements and a proper article in the Penal Code will stipulate that violation of the fire safety requirements will be punishable by a fine and an imprisonment.

The article concerning violation of the fire safety requirements will be removed from the Administrative Code of Tajikistan.

Over the past decade, 93 people have been subject to criminal proceedings and 176 others have been subject to administrative proceedings for violation of the fire safety requirements, Navjuvanov said.