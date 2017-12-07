Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament has endorsed bills stipulating ratification of three loan agreements. A total cost of these loan agreements is 60 million U.S. dollars.

A regular sitting of the Majlisi Namoyandagon, presided over by its head, Shukurjon Zuhurov, took place on December 6.

Presenting the loan agreements to lawmakers, the Minister of Transport Khudoyor Khudoyorzoda noted that under those agreements the Saudi Fund for Development (SDF), the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) would provide US$30 million, US$10 million and US$20 million in preferential loans respectively for rehabilitation of sections “A” and “F” of the Kulob-Qalai Khumb highway.

The project reportedly provides for rehabilitation of a 58-kilometer road connecting Kulob and the Shamsiddin-Shohin district (Section “A”) and a 26-kilometer road connecting the settlements of Shkev and Zighar in the Darvoz district of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (Section “F”).

A total cost of the project is 115 million U.S. dollars, including a US$10 million contribution of the Tajik Government. The remaining 45.5 million U.S. dollars are expected to be provided by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).

The project is reportedly scheduled to be completed in 2022.