Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who is also Head of the Government, today signed decrees on replacement of a number of ambassadors and deputy foreign ministers, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

By government’s decree Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with (residence in Minsk) also the Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the CIS Statutory Bodies and Other Institutions Qozidavlat Qoimdodov was retired for age reasons and replaced by Mahmadsharif Haqdod, who had previously served as Deputy Foreign Minister.

Zohir Saidzoda, who had previously been Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan and Georgia (with residence in Baku), was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister, replacing Mahmadsharif Haqdod.