Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament has endorsed proposed by the government to the country’s law on protection of child’s rights.

These amendments, in particular, determine which orphans have the right to free education and public housing.

An official source at the Majlisi Namoyandagon says 42,304 orphans now attend secondary schools, 1,821 orphans are brought up in preschool institutions and 154 orphans are brought up in boarding schools.

Of a total number of orphans living in Tajikistan, 2,162 are children who have lost both parents and 476 others are children let without guardians.

It is this category of orphans, totaling 2,638 children, who have the right to free public housing and education.

Besides, they will have the right to use public transport in cities and suburbs of Tajikistan free of charge.

Meanwhile, children in one-parent families will not have such rights.