The road to the Olympics is a demanding one — not just physically and mentally, but also financially. Tajik athletes will get monthly grants ranging from 200 USD to 900 USD to train for the Olympics, according to Tajikistan’s National Olympic Committee (NOC).

NOC has approved the list of athletes who will get paid to train for Olympics. The list includes fifteen athletes who are expected to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Among athletes put on the list are Olympic champion Dilshod Nazarov (track and field athletics) – he will receive US$900.00 per month; judokas Komronshoh Ustopiriyon and Sadjaol Saidov – US$700.00 each; judoka Behrouz Khojazoda – US$500.00; and judokas Suhrob Boqiyev and Somon Mahmadbekov – US$350.00; and Shohida Qalandarova – US$200.00.

Besides, boxer Shabbos Nematulloyev will receive US$350.00; and boxers Madina Gahfforova and Shoira Zulqainarova – US$200.00 each.

Among Olympic grant holders are also Iskanadr Rustam (free-style wrestling) – US$500.00; Shahriyor Daminov (rowing) – US$450.00; Karina Klimik (swimming) – US$200.00; and Kristina Pronzhenko (track and field athletics) – US$200.00.

The athletes will begin to get their Olympic grants starting from 2018.