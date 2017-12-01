According to official statistical data, a current number of officially reported cases of HIV in Tajikistan is some 14,000, Davron Muhamadiyev, Coordinator for the Health Care Issues, the IFRC's European Regional Office, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, 1,300 new cases of HIV infections have been registered in the country this year.

Muhamadiyev says the HIV situation in Central Asia’s nations is practically the same.

In Uzbekistan, the number of officially registered HIV sufferers is 44,000.

In Kyrgyzstan, the number of official registered HIV sufferers is reportedly about 8,500 and 1,000 new cases of HIV infection have been registered in Kyrgyzstan this year.

In Kazakhstan, a total number of officially registered HIV sufferers is some 26,000 and some 3000 new cases of HIV infection have been registered in the country this year.

Meanwhile, according to statistical data posted on the Republican AIDS Center’s website, a total number of officially reported cases of HIV in Tajikistan last year was 6,6621.

Men reportedly accounted for 68.3 percent of a total number of the officially reported cases of HIV in the country.

In Tajikistan, the first HIV infection case was officially registered in the northern province of Sughd in 1991.

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 and like other countries throughout the world, Tajikistan also observes World AIDS Day.

A number of HIV-awareness events targeting young people are taking place across the country today.

World AIDS Day, designated on December 1 every year since 1988, is dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection, and mourning those who have died of the disease. Government and health officials, non-governmental organizations and individuals around the world observe the day, often with education on AIDS prevention and control.

In 2015, global leaders signed up to the Sustainable Development Goals, with the aim to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030. The UHC framework now lies at the center of all health programs.

To complement the global World AIDS Day 2017 campaign which promotes the theme “Right to Health,” the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights the need for all 36.7 million people living with HIV and those who are vulnerable and affected by the epidemic, to reach the goal of universal health coverage.

Under the slogan “Everybody Counts,” WHO advocates for access to safe, effective, quality and affordable medicines, including medicines, diagnostics and other health commodities as well as health care services for all people in need, while also ensuring that they are protected against financial risks.