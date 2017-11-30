Barqi Tojik (Tajikistan’s national integrated power company) has launched a hotline for reporting complaints.

A statement released by Barqi Tojik says persons on duty will work twenty-four hours and register every call. Customers reportedly may phone any time and inform of electricity supply problems.

After receiving information from persons on duty, local electricity supply networks will have to take adequate measures to eliminate defects, the statement says.

The hotline phone numbers: 235-96-74; 235-96-94; 610-60-50.

Recall, power rationing has not yet been introduced in Tajikistan this year. In a statement delivered at a meeting with entrepreneurs in Dushanbe, President Emomali Rahmon, in particular, noted on October 14 that the system of electricity rationing imposed annually over the winter months may be scrapped this year. Rahmon said that if everybody pulls their weight and the private sector does its best not to waste resources, the amount of electricity generated would be enough to go around for everybody.

Measures rationing electricity supplies are usually introduced in the regions and seek to curb the country's rising electricity consumption. The rationing is introduced in October or November and lasts through March or April next year. The rationing results in the supply of daily electrical power being reduced to 12 or 10 hours. In addition to curbing rising consumption, the move also stems from a decline in the water level in the country's reservoirs powering the main hydroelectric power plants.