The Committee for Tourism Development (Committee) under the Government of Tajikistan has launched its website – www.traveltajikistan.tj.

An official presentation of the website will take place on December 1, a source at the Committee told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the presentation ceremony will take place at “Tajikistan” Hotel in the presence of senior representatives of domestic and foreign tour operators.

“The website will contain information about tourism potentials of Tajikistan’s regions, destinations and rules of stay of tourists in Tajikistan in three languages – Tajik, Russia and English,” the source said.

By government’s decree the Committee for Tourism Development was established in Tajikistan in June this year and Numon Abdughafforzoda was appointed to head the Committee.

According to data from the Committee for Tourism Development, there are more 119 tour operators and joint ventures dealing with tourism affairs operating in Tajikistan.