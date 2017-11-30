Major General Terrence McKenrick, Deputy Commander of U.S. Army Central Command, visited Tajikistan to meet with senior Tajikistan leaders and U.S. Embassy officials.

During his visit, he discussed a wide range of common security issues with senior Tajik officials from the Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Internal Affairs, and expressed appreciation for the continued partnership between the U.S. and Tajikistan militaries, according to the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe.

During the high-level meetings, Major General McKenrick reportedly stressed the importance of this partnership to support a stable and prosperous Tajikistan. For over 20 years, the United States and Tajikistan have achieved significant progress that has helped contribute to a stable and prosperous Tajikistan and wider region. The joint efforts of the U.S. and Tajikistan have focused primarily on border security, counterterrorism, and counter-narcotics.

Tajikistan is an important partner in the U.S. South Asia Strategy that aims to improve regional security, stability, and prosperity throughout the region. The U.S.-Tajik partnership continues to support security and stability in South and Central Asia, while improving the lives of Tajik citizens.