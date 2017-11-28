Heads of veterinary services of Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan today gathered in Tehran for a two-day meeting to discuss cooperation.

The meeting reportedly focused on issues related to efficient control over livestock health and rapid response to outbreak of animal diseases.

The meeting participants are also discussing ways to expand cooperation in preventing transboundary animal diseases and some other issues being of mutual interest.

FAO Office in Afghanistan organized this quadrilateral meeting in close cooperation with the General Directorate for Livestock and Animal Health at the Ministry of Agriculture of Afghanistan under support of the Iran Veterinary Organization and in coordination with FAO Office in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting is being held under financial support of Japan’s Government within the framework of the FAO project in Afghanistan, Providing Sustainability of Livestock Farming through Strengthening Control Over Foot-and-Mouth Disease and Other Transboundary Animal Diseases.