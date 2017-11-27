Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has ordered an immediate probe into the alleged discrimination among the police recruits in public order police forces after a controversial governmental letter was leaked online, Khaama Press news agency reported on November 25.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the issue was discussed during the meeting of the commander-in-chief meeting of the Afghan armed forces chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The statement further added that the meeting was briefed regarding the letter which went viral on social media, sparking concerns among the people and disrupting their peace of mind, according to Khaama Press.

President Ghani reportedly ordered the ministry of interior to brief the media and people regarding the facts and steps taken in this regard.

He also instructed the Attorney General’s office to immediate launch an investigation asking the ministry of interior to support the Attorney General regarding the investigations.

President Ghani warned that no government institution or official would be allowed to discriminate among the Afghan people, insisting that such people would face actions as per the enforced laws of the country.

The ministry interior on Monday issued a statement to clarify the government’s stance regarding a controversial letter being circulated in media.

Admitting the writing mistakes in the letter, the ministry said such perceptions are baseless that the ministry has adopted discriminatory approach while recruiting new personnel in public order police forces.

The letter being shared on social media has stated that the new personnel for the new formations of the public order police forces should be recruited from the other ethnic groups, apart from the Afghan nationals belonging to the Tajik ethnic group.