Bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan remain strained due to limited cooperation in the management of transboundary rivers. This is stated in a joint study conducted by the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia and ADELPHI in the framework of the Swiss Blue Peace Initiative "Redefining the water issue in the Central Asian context: damage from inaction and the benefits of water cooperation".

It is noted that "this is especially noticeable in the positions of the countries on the proposed construction of the Rogun HPP".

"Despite the fact that after assuming the presidency of Mirziyoyev last year, the tension seems to have softened, but the parties to the discussions should take into account the fact of the reduction in the flow to Uzbekistan and subsequent questions from Uzbekistan," notes in the study.