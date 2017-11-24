The police will monitor the implementation of decisions on economic issues on time.

The Government of Tajikistan prepared and sent to the lower house of the country's parliament a draft amendment to the law "On the Police of the Republic of Tajikistan", according to which the employees of the internal affairs bodies will have the authority to monitor the execution of sentences by the courts, the source in the Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli said.

According to him, recently "the execution of sentences by courts relating to issues of property, land, payment of fines has become a problem in the country".

"Decisions are made, but whether they are being carried out is another matter," he stressed. "Most often the decision is made, and its implementation lasts for many years, or it is not done at all".

According to him, until today the solution of this issue was dealt with only by shippers.

"If the parliament adopts the above-mentioned draft amendments, the police officers together with representatives of the courts will decide on economic issues for which the relevant judicial authorities have decided and to monitor the implementation of them", - a source said.