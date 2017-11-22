The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has disbursed $50.85 million of budget support assistance for the second phase of a program to expand economic opportunities, develop the private sector, and attract investments to Tajikistan, according to the ADB Tajikistan Resident Mission (TJRM).

“Creating good jobs through increased private investment, economic diversification, and competitiveness is a cornerstone of the government’s development policy,” said Pradeep Srivastava, ADB Country Director for Tajikistan. “ADB’s support for investment climate reforms will reduce costs of doing business, strengthen protection for businesses, and increase business innovation and productivity.”

Major reforms included in the program are a new regulatory impact analysis system for recently proposed legal acts; increasing transparency of proposed legislation; improving product quality accreditation and certification; developing a new electricity tariff policy to eliminate cross-customer price subsidies; and establishing a microcredit fund to provide financing in local currency to food production businesses and farmers.

The program was designed and implemented in collaboration with other development partners.

The program is divided into three phases and is due for completion by 2020. The ADB financing for the second phase includes a $19.24 million grant and a $31.61 million concessional loan. The State Committee on Investments and State Property Management is the executing agency for the program. ADB provided $60 million in budget support in December 2015 during the program’s first phase.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. To date, ADB has approved over $1.5 billion in concessional loans, grants, and technical assistance to the country. ADB operations in Tajikistan focus on improved infrastructure, investment climate reforms, and improved food security.

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth, and regional integration. Established in 1966, ADB is celebrating 50 years of development partnership in the region. It is owned by 67 countries—48 from the region. In 2016, ADB assistance totaled $31.7 billion, including $14 billion in cofinancing.