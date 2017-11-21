He just wanted to escape the sun's rays.

The driver of the tractor brand "T28" was fined 3 thousand somoni for illegal use of toning on the vehicle.

As reported to the "AP" in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, traffic inspectorate of Khatlon region last week during a raid on the highway Dushanbe-Kurgan-Tube detained Zoir Haitov - the driver of a tinted tractor for lack of permission for toning. He said that he tinted the tractor's glass only for protection from the sun's rays.

In Tajikistan, from January 1, 2017, the cost of permission for tinting car windows was increased by 25%. This was due to the increase in the size of the indicator for settlements from the beginning of the year - from 40 to 50 somoni.

To get permission for tinting with the year of release until 2004 inclusive, now you need to pay 2.5 thousand somoni. Owners of the same machines produced in 2005 and later, the permit is issued for 3.1 thousand somoni.

Prior to that, owners of cars older than 2004 paid for permission of 2 thousand somoni, and cars 2005 and newer - 2 thousand 480 somoni.

"Owners of cars older than 2005 for tinting pay, as before, 50 indicators for calculations, and cars produced in 2005 and later - 62 indicators for calculations," - explained earlier in the traffic inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The permission for tinting the windows of cars is issued for a period of one year, and those wishing to extend it will have to pay again for this advantage. Since 2010, this money has been transferred to a special account for the construction of the Rogun hydroelectric power station. The permit is issued in the offices of the State Traffic Inspectorate. After receiving the document, motorists can tint the windows of the car for every taste without restrictions. However, the windshield should remain transparent: only the upper 20 centimeters are allowed to darken.

From 2000 to 2010 in Tajikistan, there was a ban on toning of car windows. This was due to the socio-political situation in the country and the fight against the growth of crime. The privilege of driving with darkened windows was only for the head of state, prime minister and speakers of both houses of parliament.