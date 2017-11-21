The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received credentials of newly appointed ambassadors of eight countries of the world at the Palace of the Nation on November 20.

The newly-appointed ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Germany Naythar Hofer-Wissing, Belgium - Alexis de Crombrugghe de Pikendael, Romania - Cesar-Manole Armjan, Estonia - Haiti Maymes, Canada - Nicolas Bruso, Mexico - Jose Alfonso Zegbe Camarena, Argentina - Ivan Ivanishevich and Chile - Rodrigo Jose Nyeto Maturana presented their credentials the press service of the head of state reports.

Emomali Rahmon congratulated the ambassadors on the start of diplomatic activity in Tajikistan.

He said that Tajikistan from the first days of achieving its independence is in favor of establishing creative ties with all countries of the world.

Emomali Rahmon expressed the hope that the newly appointed ambassadors will serve to strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation of their states with Tajikistan.