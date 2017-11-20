President Emomali Rahmon on November 19 delivered a statement at the Arbob Cultural Palace in the Bobojon-Ghafourov district of the Sughd province on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the 16th session of the Supreme Council (parliament) of Tajikistan.

According to experts, that session was the beginning of the end of a civil war (1992-1997) in the country.

Addressing a solemn meeting held on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the 16th session, Rahmon noted that more than 150,000 people were killed and more than one million people became refugees during the civil war of 1992-1997. 55,000 children became orphans, 25,000 women lost their children and husbands, the president said.

The damage caused by the civil war to the country’s economy was reportedly estimated at more than 10 billion U.S. dollars.

Speaking at the meeting, Rahmon in particular, noted that there had been certain external and internal forces interested in unleashing the civil war in the country. “They wanted to create an Islamic state in Tajikistan,” the president stated.

Emomali Rahmon further expressed confidence that nationals of Tajikistan will protect national interests of the country, peace and stability in their homeland.

The 16th session of the Supreme Council that opened in the northern city of Khujand on November 16, 1992 three days later elected Emomali Rahmon as the Supreme Council's chairman. This gave him the status of Tajikistan’s leader.

Recall, for the purposes of achieving peace and national accord in Tajikistan and overcoming the consequences of the civil war, inter-Tajik talks on national reconciliation were conducted from April 1994 to 1997 under the auspices of the United Nations.

The confronting sides signed the General Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and National Accord in Tajikistan in Moscow on June 27, 1997. The Agreement was signed by President Emomali Rahmon, United Tajik Opposition (UTO) leader Sayid Abdulloh Nuri and Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General Gerd Merrem.