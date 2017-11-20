On Friday November 17, Mr. Hajime Kitaoka, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tajikistan, on behalf of Nippon Badminton Association handed over badminton equipment to Mr. Kabir Jurazoda, Chairman of the Badminton Federation of Republic as a part of SPORT FOR TOMORROW program.

The Badminton Federation of Tajikistan is a relatively young organization. It started its activities in 2011 and began organizing regular tournaments of various levels. Nippon Badminton Association, in order to support young Tajik badminton trainers and improve the training environment of the Tajikistan Badminton Federation, provides badminton equipment, Japan’s Embassy Dushanbe says. For instance, 30 rackets, 15 sport wares, 10 shoes, 80 shuttles were handed over.

A number of projects have been implemented throughout the world through Japan’s SPORT FOR TOMORROW program. The above-mentioned handover is the third program realized in Tajikistan. Earlier in 2016 “The Project for Provision of Equipment for Tajikistan Judo Federation” and in 2017 “The Project for Improvement of Sports Training Equipment for Athletes with Disabilities” were successfully implemented. The program aims to promote and expand sporting value and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement to people of all generations, including the youth who represent the future.

The program is implemented during the years between 2014 and 2020, with the target population of more than 10 million people in over 100 countries. It is the commitment by the Japanese Government to implement the SPORT FOR TOMORROW program effectively and successfully towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.