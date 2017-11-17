Fifteen newly appointed ambassadors will present their credentials to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon at the beginning of the next week.

The new ambassadors of Germany, Belgium, Canada, Estonia, Romania, Mexico, Argentine, Chili, Cyprus, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Morocco, Mongolia, Israel and the South Africa Republic will arrive in Dushanbe to present their credentials to President Emomali, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

Before that they will present copies of their credentials to Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov