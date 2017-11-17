Tajikistan has improved its rank on the 2017 Global Terrorism index (GTI) moving from the 56th place to the 72nd place.

Tajikistan with 2.427 scores is listed among countries where the terror threat is low.

In Central Asia, the safest country is Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan, which received a score of zero in 2016, which indicates there was no recorded terrorist activity between 2012 and 2016, ranks 130th.

Uzbekistan (0.077) ranks 123rd, Kyrgyzstan (1.989) – 79th, and Kazakhstan (2.95) – 67th.

Russia with 5.329 scores ranks 33rd.

Iraq with 10 scores tops ten countries most affected by terrorism. It is followed by Afghanistan (9.441), Nigeria (9.009), Syria (8.621), Pakistan (8.4), Yemen (7.877), Somalia (7.654), India (7.534), Turkey (7.519) and Libya (7.256).

This is the fifth edition of the Global Terrorism Index (GTI). The report provides a comprehensive summary of the key global trends and patterns in terrorism over the last 17 years in covering the period from the beginning of 2000 to the end of 2016. The GTI is produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) and is based on data from the Global Terrorism Database (GTD). Data for the GTD is collected and collated by the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START); a Department of Homeland Security Centre of Excellence led by the University of Maryland. The GTD is considered to be the most comprehensive global dataset on terrorist activity and has now codified over 170,000 terrorist incidents.

The 2017 GTI report highlights a turning point in the fight against radical Islamist extremism. The main positive finding shows a global decline in the number of deaths from terrorist attacks to 25,673 people, which is a 22 per cent improvement from the peak in 2014. Terrorism has fallen significantly in the epicenters of Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria, which are four of the five countries most affected by terrorism. The ten countries with the largest improvements experienced 7,348 fewer deaths while the 10 countries with the largest deteriorations experienced only 1,389 terrorism deaths. This highlights the strength of the positive trend with the number of people killed by terrorism decreasing for the second successive year.

The Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank dedicated to shifting the world’s focus to peace as a positive, achievable, and tangible measure of human well-being and progress.

IEP achieves its goals by developing new conceptual frameworks to define peacefulness; providing metrics for measuring peace; and uncovering the relationships between business, peace and prosperity as well as promoting a better understanding of the cultural, economic and political factors that create peace.

IEP is headquartered in Sydney, with offices in New York, The Hague, Mexico City and Brussels. It works with a wide range of partners internationally and collaborates with intergovernmental organizations on measuring and communicating the economic value of peace.