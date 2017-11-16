On Tuesday November 14, Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli held a meeting in Baku with Rector of the National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan, Arif Mir Jalal oglu Pashayev, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

The two reportedly discussed issues related to establishment and expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan in the field of civil aviation aircraft.

They, in particular, discussed issues of training and retraining of Tajik civil aviation specialists at the National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan and allocation of student quota for Tajikistan.

The Rector of the National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan reportedly noted that the Academy would allot ten seats for Tajik students. He also expressed readiness to allot quotas for retraining of Tajik civil aviation specialists.

Founded in 1992, the National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan is located in Baku and is a premier educational institute offering courses in aviation, aerospace, mechanical engineering, economics and juridical.