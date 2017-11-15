On Tuesday November 14, the ceremony of handover of two vehicles within the framework of the “Project for Strengthening the Water Service Management of Panj and Hamadoni Vodokanals in Tajikistan” took place in Dushanbe at JICA Office.

The handover ceremony was attended by the Mr. Alimurod Islomzoda, Director-General of the State Unitary Enterprise “Khojagii Manziliyu Kommunali” (the central governmental agency responsible for water supply and wastewater services) and Mr. Hideki Tanabe, the Chief Representative of JICA Tajikistan.

According to JICA Dushanbe Office, one vehicle will be donated to State Affiliated Enterprises on Water Supply and Sewerage (Vodokanal) in the Panj district, and one to State Affiliated Enterprises on Water Supply and Sewerage (Vodokanal) in the Hamadoni district.

JICA has commenced the 3-years Technical Cooperation “Project for Strengthening the Water Service Management of Panj and Hamadoni Vodokanals in Tajikistan” in April 2017. The Project mainly focuses on capacity building of related staff of State Affiliated Enterprises on Water Supply and Sewerage (Vodokanal) of Panj and Hamadoni districts in order to ensure the sustainability of the completed grand aid projects on improvement of drinking water supply in Hamadoni and Panj districts.

The purpose of the Project is to strengthen the capacities of Vodokanals of Panj and Hamadoni districts for water service management. The Project will mainly assist in introducing volumetric tariff system; improve the capacities of the Vodokanals on water service management by conducting trainings; improve the capacity of Vodokanal staff on operation and maintenance of water supply facility.

JICA began its technical cooperation with Tajikistan in 1993 by inviting Tajik officials to gain knowledge and experience on governance and macroeconomics development. At the end of March 2016, the total number of participants to JICA’s Knowledge Co-Creation Programs, formerly called the Training Programs, has exceeded 2000 people. JICA Office was established in 2006, and since then various Grant Financial Assistance and Technical Cooperation projects have been implemented more dynamically, aiming at improving living standard of Tajik people for the sectors such as agriculture and rural development, water supply, health, transport, energy, capacity building etc. JICA’s cumulative investment in all sectors amounted as 82.06 million USD Technical Cooperation and 255.15 million USD for Grant Assistance with 31 (ongoing and implemented) projects.