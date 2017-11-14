Speaking at a meeting of the organizing committee, Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda said on November 13 that Tajikistan will host five international summits in 2018.

“Next year, Tajikistan will host sessions of the CIS councils of foreign ministers, heads of government and heads of state,” said the prime minister. “Besides, an international conference titled “Water for Sustainable Development” as well as a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government will take place in Dushanbe in 2018.”

In this regard, Rasoulzoda ordered heads of relevant ministries and agencies to take adequate measure to ensure organization of the mentioned international events at proper level.