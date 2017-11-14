Tajik President Emomali Rahmon yesterday extended condolences to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani over heavy casualties and destruction caused by the devastating earthquake that struck the west part of Iran Sunday evening.

“With utmost sorrow and grief we received the news of an earthquake that struck Kermanshah Province and other western areas of Iran,” a message of condolences by President Rahmon says.

On behalf of Tajik nation and himself, Emomali Rahmon extended deep condolences to President Rouhani, the people of Iran, and the bereaved families.

The quake, recorded at 9:18 p.m. on Sunday, was felt as far away as Turkey and Pakistan. The United States Geological Survey says the epicenter was near Ezgeleh, Iran and had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3. Seismologists in Iran said it was the biggest quake to hit the western part of Iran. According to Tasnim news agency, at least 445 people were killed and 7,370 people were injured in Iran.