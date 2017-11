The Main Border Directorate at the State Committee for Nationals Security (SCNS) of Tajikistan has released a statement in response to two Afghan officials who claimed on November 9 that Tajik border guards “have started killing innocent Afghans in quest for medals from their government.” A statement, in particular says that those accusations have been woven by their sick imagination.

