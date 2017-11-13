On Friday November 10, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov heading a high-ranking delegation participated in the 13th annual EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting in Samarqand, Uzbekistan that brought together foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as well as the European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, and the European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development.

The meeting reportedly focused on security, economic, and political issues, as well as the European Union's role in the Central Asian region.

The participants reviewed the overall relationship between the European Union and the Central Asian countries and recognized the progress made in state- and society-building during the 26 years of independence of the Central Asian countries as well as recent steps undertaken to enhance regional cooperation.

The foreign ministers of Central Asia’s nations signed a Program on Mutual Cooperation for 2018-19. The document outlines joint efforts to boost security, trade and economic cooperation, investment, transportation, energy, tourism, and culture across the region.

The ministers also agreed to cooperate in international activities and within international organizations, such as United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and others.

The “EU and Central Asia: Working for a Safer and Successful Future Together" Joint Communiqué was adopted following the meeting,

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini remarked at the joint press point following the EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting that they covered and they would continue to cover common priority areas, starting from security challenges - be it the situations inside our countries, be it the challenge posed by the radicalization of our youth, or be it the situation in Afghanistan. “This is a priority security concern for us, with a strong determination both from the European Union's side and from the countries of the region to support an Afghan-led peace process that has to be successful,” she said.

According to her, they also discussed at length the economic perspective of the region: the support that the European Union gives to the reforms that are ongoing, namely in Uzbekistan but also in the other countries in the region, when it comes to reforming the business environment, the economic environment, but also governance, the democratic rule of law, and increasingly opening up the space for society.

She said they had concluded the meeting with the commitment to meet again next year; the next ministerial meeting will be held in Brussels.

Federica Mogherini also noted that she had the opportunity on Friday to have bilateral meetings with all five foreign ministers.