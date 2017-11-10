International Education Week will be celebrated around the world November 13-17, 2017.

To help celebrate this event, the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe will host an Education Fair at the Tajik National University on November 13, 2017 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a range of educational organizations including: American Councils, EducationUSA, Bactria Cultural Center, University of Central Asia, Aga Khan Foundation, American Corner Dushanbe, DAAD, UNESCO Chair on water resources management in Central Asia at the German-Kazakh University, and the International Association for the Exchange of Students for Technical Experience.

According to the U.S. Embassy, each organization will introduce their programs, provide information on educational opportunities, and answer questions from attendees.

International Education Week is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide. This joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education is part of an effort to prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences in the United States. Exchanges are critical to developing mutual understanding and respect between nations.