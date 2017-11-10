Talibuddin Gaderi, member of the legislature of Afghan Badakhshan Province, claims that Tajik border guards “has started killing innocent Afghans in quest for medals from their government.”

Afghan news agency Pajhwok Afghan News, citing an Afghan official, reported on November 9 that two Afghan civilians have been killed by the Tajikistan border security forces in northeastern Badakhshan Province.

Mohammad Aman Naseem, commander of the border police force seventh brigade, told Pajhwok Afghan News Tajik forces had killed two Afghan civilians of the Yakhdro village in Ishkashim district.

“One body drowned in water and one was found in the Panj Seand area,” he was quoted as saying.

Naseem said Tajik security forces had been asked about the reason and explanation regarding the killing of two civilians but they have not yet responded.

Meanwhile, Talibuddin Qaderi, the Provincial Council member, was cited as saying Tajik forces have continued killing Afghan civilians in Wakhan and Ishkashim district over the past few years.

He reportedly said one civilian was killed in the Kovi area of Wakhan district one and a half month ago.

“The Tajik intelligence have promised their retired officers to be conferred with medals if they capture or killed a smuggler in the border area with Afghanistan,” the Provincial Council member was quoted as saying.

Qaderi added Tajik officers had started killing innocent Afghans in quest for medals from their government.

Afghan government officials have not reacted to the incident so far, according to Pajhwok Afghan News.

Tajik border service is expected to respond to these accusations in the near future.