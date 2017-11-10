The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe announces that it is accepting applications for the 2018 Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP).

AFCP-supported projects include the restoration of ancient and historic buildings, assessment and conservation of rare manuscripts and museum collections, preservation and protection of important archaeological sites, and the documentation of vanishing traditional craft techniques and indigenous languages.

The Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation was created in 2001 to support the preservation of cultural heritage and demonstrate U.S. respect for other cultures, their history, and rich traditions. Cultural heritage endures as a reminder of the contributions and historical experiences of all humanity.

To date, the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe has funded 16 projects in Tajikistan, providing over $600,000 in AFCP grants.

The Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation is administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The Bureau, through its cultural preservation activities, promotes cooperation with other countries to reduce the threat of pillage of irreplaceable cultural heritage, and to develop long-term strategies for preserving cultural property.