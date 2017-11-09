In the presence of foreign ministers of Tajikistan (Sirojiddin Aslov) and Iran (Mohammad Javad Zarif), the new building of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran was inaugurated in Dushanbe at a ceremony Wednesday evening.

After the inauguration ceremony, Aslov and Zarif got acquainted with work conditions of Iranian diplomats, a source at the Iranian embassy in Dushanbe told Asia-Plus in an interview.

1 /6

According to him, they expressed confidence that Iranian diplomats working in Dushanbe would make contribution to expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.