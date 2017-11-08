On Wednesday November 8, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon received visiting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, Rahmon and Zarif discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran.

They, in particular, discussed implementation of agreements on expansion of trade, investment, energy, transportation, agricultural and industrial cooperation that had been reached between the two countries before.

In this context, the sides underlined the significance of the next meeting of the Tajik-Iranian joint commission for trade and economic cooperation that will take place in Dushanbe within the next few days.

Rahmon and Zarif also exchanged views on issues related to regional security, the fight against terrorism and extremism as well as cooperation between Tajikistan and Iran within the frameworks of regional and international organizations, the website said.

Prior to the meeting with President Emomali Rahmon, Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Aslov.