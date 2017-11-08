Tajik ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which is headed by President Emomali Rahmon, is expected to carry out modest events in all regions of the country to mark President’s Day.

“President’s Day will be marked this year without pomp,” Usmon Soleh, the head of the PDP public relations department, told Asia-Plus in an interview. “PDP’s organizations in the regions will carry out roundtables and seminars dedicated to the Leader of the Nation,” Soleh said.

Meanwhile Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali has signed a decree on holding a scientific-practical conference titled “Emomali Rahmon Is the President Peacemaker and Founder of National Statehood of the Tajiks” in Dushanbe on November 16, according to the Dushanbe mayor’s office press center.

Last year, President’s Day was celebrated in Tajikistan in a big way. Exhibitions of books by Emomali Rahmon have been organized at all libraries and museums across the country. Besides, exhibitions of works by Tajik painters and photographers dedicated to the president were organized at museums and libraries. Portraits of Emomali Rahmon with inscription “Our President – Our Leader” were hung out in Dushanbe and in all regional and district centers.

On November 16, 2016, meetings under the slogan of “Loyalty to President – Loyalty to Homeland” took place in all military units across Tajikistan. The interior ministry held a contest for the best reciters of poems dedicated to the Leader of the Nation.

Recall, Tajik lawmakers approved a bill to designate November 16 as President's Day on April 15, 2016 and President Emomali Rahmon signed this law on May 16, 2016.

A bill passed in December 2015 gave Emomali Rahmon the title of “the Leader of the Nation” and granted him and his relatives lifelong immunity from prosecution.

On May 22, 2016, Tajikistan held a referendum on constitutional amendments that allow Rahmon to run for office for an indefinite number of times.