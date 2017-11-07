An exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of October Revolution will kick off at the National museum of Tajikistan in Dushanbe on November 10.

Organized by the Russian Historical Society, the State Central Museum of Contemporary History of Russia and the History of Homeland Foundation under support of Rossotrudnichestvo (The Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation), the exhibition is titled “1917. The Code of Revolution,” according to Rossotrudnichestvo’s Office in Dushanbe.

The exhibition, prepared jointly with the Russian State Archive of Social and Political History, reportedly commemorates the centenary of the 1917 Revolution by presenting the personal belongings of those at the center of the revolutionary events. For example, one can study the notes of the world proletariat leader Vladimir Lenin and other unique exhibits or examine the porthole of the legendary cruiser “Aurora”, the telephone apparatus from the headquarters of revolutionaries, the weapons from the execution site of the royal family, art works from those tumultuous times and much more. Visitors can also see rare archival documents magazines and propaganda posters of a century ago - many of which are shown for the first time.

The October Revolution, officially known in Soviet literature as the Great October Socialist Revolution, and commonly referred to as Red October, the October Uprising, the Bolshevik Revolution, or Bolshevik Coup was a revolution in Russia led by the Bolsheviks and Vladimir Lenin that was instrumental in the larger Russian Revolution of 1917. It took place with an armed insurrection in Petrograd on October 25 (November 7, New Style) 1917.

It followed and capitalized on the February Revolution of the same year, which overthrew the Tsarist autocracy and resulted in a provisional government after a transfer of power proclaimed by Grand Duke Michael, brother of Tsar Nicolas II, who declined to take power after the Tsar stepped down. During this time, urban workers began to organize into councils (Russian: Soviet) wherein revolutionaries criticized the provisional government and its actions. After the Congress of Soviets, now the governing body, had its second session, it elected members of the Bolsheviks and other leftist groups such as the Left Socialist Revolutionaries to important positions within the new state of affairs. This immediately initiated the establishment of the Russian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic, the world's first self-proclaimed socialist state. On July 17, 1918, the Tsar and his family were executed which may have been with Lenin's approval.