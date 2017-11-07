A session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government that took place in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on November 3 has resulted in signing of a number of documents.

According to the CIS Executive Committee press center, the session participants adopted a statement on the consolidation of efforts of the global community for efficient counteracting international cartels.

They reportedly also made a decision on the implementation of the free trade zone agreement as of October 18, 2011.

The documents signed at the session, in particular, include an agreement on the exchange of information for the evaluation and monitoring of the customs value of goods within the CIS member nations, a protocol on introducing amendments to the agreement on the rules to determine the country of origin of products in the CIS as of November 20, 2009 and the concept of cooperation between the CIS member nations in industries such as oil and gas machine building and land reclamation, including the plans of priority measures to implement them.

The CIS Council of Heads of Government appointed Major-General Sergei Dudko (Belarus) the deputy head of the CIS Antiterrorism Center.

Besides, a decision was made to make amendments to the provision on the coordination transport session of the CIS member states.

After considering the information on the progress in the preparations for the 2020 population censuses in the CIS nations, the Council made a decision to ensure that the governments of the CIS countries will finance the preparations for the 2020 population censuses and summing up the results. In order to ensure the comparability of results between countries, national statistics services were instructed to include indicators approved by the CIS council of heads of statistics services in the population censuses.

The session participants also discussed a number of organizational and financial issues.

The next session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government Council will take place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on June 1, 2018.

The CIS Council of Heads of Government was established on December 21, 1991. The council is the second major body in the CIS after the CIS Council of Heads of State, and consists of the prime ministers of all member states. The council coordinates the CIS member states’ cooperation in economic, social and other areas of their common interests, and adopts corresponding decisions through consensus. The CIS Council of Heads of Government convenes twice a year, normally in winter and autumn. Extraordinary meetings are summoned on the initiative of the government of a member state.

Established on December 8, 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional organization. It now consists of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. Georgia pulled out of the organization in 2009.