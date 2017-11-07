The Park named after Sadriddin Ayni, a leading figure in Soviet-era Tajik literature, reopened yesterday after renovation. The six-hectare park, which is popular among locals, was renovated with new pathways and gates.

The park-reopening ceremony was attended by President Emomali Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali

Tajik leader unveiled a monument to Sadriddin Ayni carved by Tajik sculptor Ghafourjon Jourayev. The monument occupies the area of 86 square meters.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Rahmon noted that the 140th anniversary of Sadriddin Ayni would be celebrated in Tajikistan in April next year.

Many new facilities, fountains and amphitheater have been built in the park.

Recall, the remains of six prominent national figures, including former head of state Jabbor Rasoulov, were relocated last month from Ayni Park to the Luchob Cemetery, a much larger burial site that caters to the elite in Dushanbe outskirts.

Only the tomb of Sadriddin Ayni remained in the park.

Relatives say they found out about the reburials only after the fact, although they had been generally aware of plans to relocate their ancestors' remains.

The strongest reaction came from Moscow-based Irina Tikhonova, the granddaughter of Jabbor Rasoulov. She accused Tajik authorities of “blasphemy” and threated to sue Dushanbe city officials.

"The remains of my grandfather were secretly buried in Dushanbe. Without informing or getting the consent of the family -- his children and grandchildren." Tikhonova wrote on her Facebook account. "Had we been told, we would have brought the remains to Moscow and reburied them here," she added.

Meanwhile, Tajik authorities insist that they informed all the relatives -- including Rasoulov's family -- in the summer of the pending reburials.

According to Radio Liberty’s Tajik Service, the authorities said the reburials had taken place in an appropriate manner with Islamic rituals.