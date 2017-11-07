President Emomali Rahmon on November 6 congratulated nationals of Tajikistan on the Constitutional Day.

In his televised message, Tajik leader, in particular, noted that that is the Basic Law of the country that is guarantor of ensuing rights and freedoms of citizens, including freedom of speech and freedom and freedom of worship.

The Constitution of Tajikistan adopted on 6 November 1994. The Constitution declares ideological and political pluralism, ensuring human rights and social-legal guarantees.

Tajikistan’s Constitution was amended by referendums on September 26, 1999, June 22, 2003 and May 22, 2016.

Amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan in 1999 established a new bicameral parliament (Article 48) and extended the President’s term of office from five to seven years (Article 65).

Changes proposed to the Constitution of Tajikistan at the referendum on May 22, 2003 included removing Article 65, which limited the President to a single term of office.

A total of 41 constitutional amendments were proposed to the Constitution of Tajikistan at the referendum of May 22, 2016. The changes included: amending Article 65 to remove term limits on the President of Tajikistan; reducing the minimum age to run for president from 35 to 30; and banning political parties based on religious platforms.