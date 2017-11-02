Tajikistan and Turkmenistan plan to promote implementation of transportation projects in order to ensure further development of a two-way trade.

Speaking to reporters after the negotiations, the leaders of the two countries declared for the necessity of organizing a regular air communication between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

“We pointed out the significance of seeking new ways of development of our trade and economic ties,” Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said.

He noted that there were favorable conditions for further expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in the fields of trade, transportation, industry, energy and agriculture.

“Continuation of work on diversification of the structure of the bilateral trade, stimulation of development of business ties between economic entities and opening of trade houses in the capital cities of the two countries were outlined as perspective directions,” Tajik leader said.

According to him, they also underlined the importance of further expansion of cooperation in the field of rational use of water and energy resources in the region.

“We also exchanged views on the situation in the region and agreed that reconstruction of Afghanistan’s economy has a key importance for providing regional security and stability,” Rahmon noted.