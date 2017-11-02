President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon today discussed here state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between their countries.

Their meeting was followed by enlarged negotiations between the government delegations of the two countries.

The parties signed thirteen documents including a joint statement by the two presidents, an agreement on strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, a government-to-government agreement on mutual recognition of documents on education, an agreement on a long-term trade and economic cooperation, an agreement on cooperation in the field of agriculture, an agreement on cooperation in the field of civil defense and prevention of emergencies, an agreement on cooperation in the field of culture and arts designed for 2018-2020, etc.

Mayors of Tajik and Turkmen capital cities signed a sister city agreement.

Turkmen president’s latest working visit to Tajikistan was carried out in September 2014.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon visited the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, just recently to attend an official opening of the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

After gaining independence, the political basis of the Tajik-Turkmen relations was formed on January 27, 1993 by signing of the Protocol "On the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan."

The Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan has functioned in Ashgabat since February 1993. The Embassy of Turkmenistan operates in Dushanbe as well.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Tajik-Turkmen bilateral relations have traditionally been built on the basis of mutually beneficial cooperation. Generally, Tajik-Turkmen relations successfully develop in political, trade-economic, scientific-technical, cultural and other spheres.

A two-way trade between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan last year valued at some 95 million U.S.