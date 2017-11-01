Tajik Embassy in Moscow says four of five Tajik nationals killed in an October 30 traffic accident in Russia’s Saratov oblast have been identified. All of them are young men aged 21 to 28.

They are:

1. Sunatullo Jourayev, 21, Shahritous district, Khatlon province;

2. Sherali Amonov, 28, Jaihun district, Khatlon province;

3. Sherzod Khidirzoda, 23, Panjakent district, Sughd province;

4. Ilhonjon Bobomurodov, 28, Shahrinav district (districts subordinate to the center).

The fifth person killed in that traffic accident has not yet been identified.

Six other victims of the Saratov accident are currently in hospitals of Saratov City.

They are:

1. Daler Zuvaydulloyev, 29, Danghara district, Khatlon province; he is in the Saratov central regional hospital and his health condition is serious;

2. Abdukholiq Tourayev, 19, Yovon district, Khatlon province, he is in the Saratov central regional hospital;

3. Iftikhorkhouja Sulaymonov, 36, he is in the Tsentrospas (State Central Airmobile Rescue Team of Russian Emergencies Ministry) regional hospital;

4. Zamirjon Rustamov, 22, he is in the Petrovsk central district hospital;

5. Tolib Fayozov, 33, he is in the Petrovsk central district hospital;

6. Khurshed Melikov, 19, he is in the Petrovsk central district hospital.

To get additional information relatives and friends of the accident victims may call phone numbers 44 640 19 51 (in Tajikistan), +7962 616 30 62 (in Saratov) and +7926 255 09 27 (in Moscow).