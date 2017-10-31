Four Tajik nationals were killed and seven others were injured yesterday as minivan Volkswagen Caravelle collided with heavy truck KamAz in the Saratov oblast, the Russian Federation.

According to Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, the accident took place on R-158 highway Monday night.

RIA Novosti says that according to the preliminary investigation, KamAz driver is at fault in the accident. He reportedly did not make way for the minivan, which had advantage of traffic.

As a result of the collision, four Tajik nationals died on the spot and seven others sustained various injuries. Five of them were hospitalized, while two others who sustained minor injuries left the scene of the accident on their own.