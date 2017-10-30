Hookah smoking will be affected by new smoking law. A new tobacco law will put ban on hookah smoking in restaurants and bars.

Under the new technical regulations, the front side of cigarette and hookah tobacco packs will contain the main cautionary warning – “Smoking is injurious to your health.” The back side will contain four of the following health warnings: “Smoking causes heart attacks and strokes,” “Smoking during pregnancy harms your baby,” “Smoking is highly addictive, do not start smoking,” “Protect children against tobacco smoke,” “Smoking kills,” “Smoking causes emphysema,” “Smoking can cause a slow and painful death,” Smoking cause vessel diseases,” and “Smoking can cause parodontosis and dedentition.”

The cautionary warning and tobacco warning pictures should occupy no less than 75 percent of spaces of both sides of the packs.

Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyadnagon) of parliament on October 25 endorsed a draft law on limited use of tobacco in new edition.

The law, in particular, bans sale of tobacco in administrative buildings, landings of residential buildings, elevators, offices of government and non-government enterprises, pedestrian subways, airports, train stations, dormitories, health centers, cafes, restaurants and public transport.

The law also bans sale of tobacco products by piece and barter of tobacco products for other goods and services as well as free distribution of tobacco products to the population, the deputy minster noted.

Besides, the bill stipulates that public health and social protection bodies reportedly may give permission to smoke in penitentiary institutions, elderly centers and psychiatric hospitals on the basis of a request from appropriate structures. Special places for smoking will be established in those institutions.

Recall, the applicable Law on Limited Use of Tobacco came into effect in Tajikistan on January 1, 2011. Under this law, sale of tobacco and smoking in schools, hospitals, organizations and enterprises irrespective of forms of their property, airports, train stations, recreation areas, sports and culture facilities and in public transport is banned. Additionally, sale of tobacco closer than 100 meters to kindergartens, schools, hospitals and other educational and healthcare institutions is banned. The law also bans sale of tobacco to and by teenagers. Smokers now have to use special places. Those who break the law will have to pay a fine from 5 to 15 indexes (one index now makes 50 somoni) for natural persons from 30 to 300 indexes for legal entities.