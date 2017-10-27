Works by famous Russian and Western artists have been kept in depositories of the National Museum of Tajikistan but residents of Dushanbe and guests of the Tajik capital have not seen them for a long time.

These paintings had been removed from permanent expositions.

For the first time, Asia-Plus raised the issue in 2000 asking why the works by famous artists are not exhibited. The Museum leadership noted that time that no one museum in the world displays all its exhibits at once.

Eleven years later, they said that the paintings will be exhibited in the new building of the Museum. The Museum moved to the new building in 2013, however, the paintings have not been exhibited so far.

The Museum employees say that allegedly there is no place for exhibition of them in the Museum. Meanwhile, the exposition space of the Museum is 15,000 square meters.

The historical feature titled Stalinabad the Capital of Tajikistan that was released in 1959, in particular notes that Moscow and Leningrad donated works by famous Russian artists such as Kramskoy, Repin, Aivazovsky, Surikov, Levitan, Polenov, Vasnetsov, Makovsky, Shishkin and Serov to the Tajik capital.

Besides, according to some local media, works by famous Western artists such as Rafael Santi, Wilhelm Amberg, Giovanni Bellini and Gustave Courbet are also being kept in depositories of the National Museum.