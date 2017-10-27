Dushanbe, October 27, 2017, Asia-Plus – The case of Umed-88, one of Tajikistan’s largest gas retailers, is becoming more and more interesting. Top managers of Umed-88 are charged with embezzlement of illegally received or illegally granted loan. Top managers of the company have been detained and Umed-88 signs have been taken down across the country. But nothing is said about what punishment will be imposed on those who signed that loan agreement, those who gave people’s money into private hands.

