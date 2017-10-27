Tajikistan is hosting AFC U-19 Championship qualification for Group “B”.

U-19 soccer teams from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives will compete in Group “B” for entering the final round.

All matches will be held from October 31 to November 8 at the stadiums in Dushanbe and Hisor Township.

The 2018 AFC U-19 Championship qualification is an international men's under-19 football competition which decides the participating teams of the 2018 AFC U-19 Championship.

A total of 16 teams qualify to play in the final tournament, including Indonesia who qualified automatically as hosts.

Of the 47 AFC member associations, a total of 43 teams entered the competition. The final tournament hosts Indonesia also entered in qualification despite having automatically qualified for the final tournament (they had not been confirmed as hosts at the time of the qualification draw).

22 teams from West Asia, Central Asia and South Asia, were drawn into five groups: two groups of five teams and three groups of four teams (Groups A–E).

21 teams from ASEAN and East Asia, were drawn into five groups: one group of five teams and four groups of four teams (Groups F–J).