The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to provide over 280 million U.S. dollars to Tajikistan during 2018-2020. ADB President, Mr. Takehiko Nakao, noted this in Dushanbe today.

“ADB values its deep and strong ties with Tajikistan and will continue to support the country’s development priorities,” said Mr. Nakao, according to ADB Tajikistan resident Mission (TJRM).

According to ADB president, ADB plans to provide over $280 million to Tajikistan during 2018-2020 by supporting energy sector reforms and infrastructure investments, improving water resource and disaster risk management, urban development, health and education, and rehabilitating key transport corridors.

Mr. Nakao commended Tajikistan for its progress in implementing ADB projects that are helping the country improve transport connectivity and energy supply, and expressed appreciation for the government’s strong ownership of ADB projects. “Tajikistan is one of the best performers among ADB member countries in effectively implementing projects,” Mr. Nakao said.

“Tajikistan’s midterm economic outlook is favorable, given rich natural resources, improving infrastructure, and reform efforts by the government to expand the private sector’s role in the economy,” ADB president noted.

ADB analysts consider that Tajikistan’s economic performance has remained steady, despite a difficult external environment marked by volatility in key commodity prices. ADB recently revised upward its growth forecast for the country to 5.0% for 2017.

ADB president arrived in Dushanbe on October 25 for a three-day visit to hold talks with Tajik state officials and attend the 16th Ministerial Conference of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) that will take place here on October 27. On October 26, Mr. Nakao met with President Emomali Rahmon to discuss ways of further deepening the almost 20-year partnership with the country. During the visit, Mr. Nakao also met with First Deputy Prime Minister and ADB Governor Davlatali Said and Minister of Economic Development and Trade and Alternate ADB Governor Nematullo Hikmatullozoda.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. The Bank is the largest development partner in Tajikistan in terms of its lending volume. To date, ADB has approved over $1.5 billion in concessional loans, grants, and technical assistance to the country.