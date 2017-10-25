By government’s decree Saidrahmon Nazrizoda has been relieved of his post of First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade in connection with transfer to other job.

Saidrahmon Nazrizoda had served as First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade since March 2015.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, Nazrizoda was replaced with Zavqi Zavqizoda, who had previously served as Senior Adviser to the President for Economic Issues.

Zavqi Zavqizoda

Zavqi Zavqizoda was born in the Hamadoni district of the Khatlon province in 1972. He graduated from the Faculty of Economics, Tajik National University in 1995.

In 2001, he received MAster's Degree in Economic Development from Australian NAtional University. In 20016, Zavqizoda received his PhD Degree from the same University.