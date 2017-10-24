Twenty-five officers from the Tajik Border Troops, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Customs Service and the Drug Control Agency completed a one-week workshop on working with the media in Dushanbe on 20 October. The workshop was organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe.

According to the OSCE Programme Office, the participants learned and developed techniques to answer interviews and practiced being interviewed in front of a camera with the support of media experts. They also improved their skills in preparing press releases and video reports.

The workshop was delivered by local experts from the public organization Khoma, who have extensive experience in conducting seminars for journalists.

“The media play a significant role in forming and influencing people's attitudes and behavior,” said Vyacheslav Abramets, Border Management Adviser at the OSCE Office’s Politico-Military Department. “This workshop is aimed to help law enforcement agencies build a trustworthy relationship and a sense of community by engaging with each other, gaining control over the agency’s reputation with the community.”

The workshop, organized as part of the OSCE Office’s Border Management Unit activities, was held in support of the implementation of the Tajik National Border Management Strategy.

In addition to the training, a donation of special equipment is planned to the Border Troops Press Center.